The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring smokey conditions Saturday due to a prescribed burn near the Green Cove Springs area.

FHP said smoke can be seen in the area of the Shands Bridge between Shands Pier Road in Clay County and SR-13 in St. Johns County as a result of a 1,367- acre prescribed burn in the Bayard Wildlife Management area

Drivers are told to use caution when traveling in this area as visibility may be impaired.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog/smoke type conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours, according to FHP.

Those on the road in the area are asked to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid any crashes and use their low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.