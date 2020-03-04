The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash downtown Friday morning.

Troopers say that Jimmie Eldon Youngman, 50, was killed in the incident.

FHP initially responded to a crash that happened around 12:30 a.m. near Interstate-95 and 8th Street. They say a green Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-95 when they noticed a pedestrian lying in the right travel lane.

The Expedition was unable to avoid the pedestrian before coming to a stop on the right shoulder, says FHP.

The investigation later revealed that the pedestrian had already been struck by an unknown newer model black vehicle that had fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the unknown black vehicle please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

