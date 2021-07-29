FHP: Lake City man dead after violent crash while evading deputies

The driver of the sedan failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, colliding with the center median, troopers say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City man is dead following a police pursuit in Columbia County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 11:40 p.m., a sedan was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 in the process of actively fleeing from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the sedan failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, colliding with the center median, troopers say. The vehicle then overturned multiple times and coming to a final rest on its roof, FHP says.

The driver was ejected and transported to Lake City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, says FHP. The front right passenger sustained minor injuries and was not transported.

This crash is still under investigation.

At this time, the driver has not been identified, and it's not clear why deputies wanted to pull the car over in the first place.