JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on I-10 near Cassat Avenue Thursday night.

FHP says the vehicle versus motorcycle crash happened on the I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Cassat Avenue around 11 p.m.

All lanes are now open.

Authorities are reporting that one person died during the crash.