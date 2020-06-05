A teen driver distracted by her phone reportedly caused a crash on I-95 that led to the death of a Jacksonville truck driver on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. in Flagler County. Troopers say an 18-year-old girl driving a sedan was traveling southbound behind a semi-truck when she began to drift into the outside lane.

FHP says the driver overcorrected the vehicle causing it to rotate into the outside shoulder and back into the center lane. The front of the car collided with the side wheels of the semi-truck which then caused it to lose control.

Troopers say the truck ran off the roadway, overturned and collided with the guardrail within the center median.

The 56-year-old truck driver, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead, according to the crash report.

The report says the driver of the sedan admitted to being distracted by her phone.

At this time it's not clear if charges will be filed.

