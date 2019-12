JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All three lanes of Interstate-295 are back open after a crash near I-10 caused a roadblocked Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said there were multiple patients and one person trapped. Drivers were told to expect delays, but as of 8:20 p.m., all lanes are clear and traffic has returned to normal.

The FHP crash map says troopers were dispatched to the scene at 7:16 p.m.