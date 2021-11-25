FHP: 4-year-old Nassau County girl in critical condition after driver crashes into multiple vehicles with her inside car

Andy Aldair Reyes Ramos, 23, was charged with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, hit-and-run, child neglect and more.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after a man crashed into multiple vehicles with the child in the backseat, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, FHP says Ramos was driving a Hyundai Sonata when it crashed into with another car on State Road 200 and Old Nassauville Road around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers then say Ramos fled and began driving west on State Road 200.

Ramos hit a Ford SUV at the intersection of Santa Barbara Road. He then turned around and intentionally rammed the Ford SUV again, says FHP.

The Hyundai then fled onto Harry Green Road where FHP says Ramos' car broke down.

The Nassau County Sheriffs detained Ramos and found a 4-year-old child in the vehicle without a seatbelt on. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the FHP report indicates.