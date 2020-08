The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the Shands Bridge will be shut down both eastbound and westbound until they clear the road.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Shands Bridge is reopened following a three-vehicle crash in which one person died in Green Cove Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash was reported around 1:20 p.m. along State Route 16 and Susan Drive.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the Shands Bridge was shut down in both eastbound and westbound directions but has since reopened.