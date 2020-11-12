FDOT observes 'Older Driver Safety Awareness Week'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the population of Florida ages, along with it comes more senior drivers on the roadway.

From Dec. 7 - 11, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is recognizing 'Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.' It's spearheaded by FDOT's Safe Mobility for Life Coalition, which hopes to use the week to inform Floridians about the different ways they can get where they need to go with or without a car.