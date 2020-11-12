x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Traffic

FDOT observes 'Older Driver Safety Awareness Week'

The purpose is to help inform Floridians about different ways they can get where they need to go with or without a car.
Credit: FDOT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the population of Florida ages, along with it comes more senior drivers on the roadway.

From Dec. 7 - 11, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)  is recognizing 'Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.'  It's spearheaded by FDOT's Safe Mobility for Life Coalition, which hopes to use the week to inform Floridians about the different ways they can get where they need to go with or without a car.  

FDOT says there are three main focuses for safe mobility:

  • Understand the impact aging has on driving
  • Be proactive as a driver, pedestrian, bicyclist or transit rider
  • Plan for life beyond the driver's seat

To help older drivers know their transportation options, FDOT has created a tool to help build a personalized transportation plan.  

You can find that tool here.

RELATED: The Buzz: People struggle with driving after lockdown, survey says

RELATED: Top 10 Most Dangerous States for Driving in the Rain