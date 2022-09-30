FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding

Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 to mile marker 191.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists.

Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Motorists should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 191. As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps.

Major delays are expected in the area, please plan accordingly. The detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes. Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area.