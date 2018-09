ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash in St. Johns County has shut down all northbound lanes of US-1 at Palencia Village Drive Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:50 a.m.

ST JOHNS: Crash on US-1 NB at Palencia Village Drive blocking ALL NB lanes. Sadly, FHP is listing this as a fatality #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/3xw08sTGCS — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) September 20, 2018

FHP is on scene of a crash on US-1 NB at Palencia Village Drive. One lane looks to be opened up. There is at least one fatality. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/k3ttxmv1sj — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) September 20, 2018

At this time, no other information was released.

