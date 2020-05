The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fatal crash on the Northside Friday morning, according to a tweet.

JFRD said the deadly crash, which happened in the 400 block of Zoo Parkway, had completely closed the road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that both directions of traffic have been closed due to the crash with injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

At this time, no further details are known about the crash.