Wet roads played a role in fatal crash on Monument Road Wednesday, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is dead after a crash on Monument Road Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Monument and McCormick Roads.

A Dodge Charger was traveling south on Monument Road when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, however, police say the driver lost control on the wet roadway and crashed into the median.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop when it collided with a tree.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, JSO says.

There were no other injuries reported.

JSO says that speed and wet roadway conditions played a role in the crash.