A pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a red SUV in Middleburg, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, ran into the middle of the street near Baxley Road and Blanding Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle.

Crews responded and he died on the scene.

FHP said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

At this time, it isn't known why the victim ran into the street. They are now investigating.

Fatal Crash: Baxley Road at Country Pines Dr. (near Blanding Boulevard) Vehicle versus pedestrian. Pedestrian deceased on scene. Vehicle stopped, driver is coo￼perating. Male victim approx. 30 years of age. Roadway closed for investigation. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tqZpFbUbi2 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 10, 2018

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is assisting FHP regarding the accident. They said to expect delays to continue throughout rush hour Monday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Our agency is assisting @FHPJacksonville concerning a serious traffic crash near Baxley Road and Blanding Blvd. Please use an alternate route if able, as delays are to be expected. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/RxgYDAWM74 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 10, 2018

Authorities advise you avoid the area if possible and use an alternate route.

MIDDLEBURG: Crash on Baxley near Country Pines (that is just South of Blanding). Crash with serious injuries and Clay Sheriff's Office and FHP are on scene #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/tixpZmkCfS — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) September 10, 2018

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV