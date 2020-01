The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal traffic crash in Putnam County Thursday involving a garbage truck and pedestrian.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on US-17 at Comfort Road around 6 a.m. At this time, one lane is blocked heading SB on US-17.

No information has been released regarding the person who died.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.