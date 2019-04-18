One person has died after being pulled from a traffic crash in the Sandalwood area involving a school bus on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the traffic crash was a school bus versus a sedan and occurred at Atlantic Boulevard and Withrow Drive near Kernan Boulevard.

There were seven students on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries to them or the bus driver.

The students were been safely transported to their schools which are Sabal Palm and Waterleaf Elementary Schools.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had to extricate a person from a sedan and transport them to a nearby hospital. That driver was was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. There is still a partial roadblock at the scene.