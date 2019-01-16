The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday evening in Putnam County involving a 5-year-old child.

According to FHP, the crash happened at 10:21 p.m. on County Road 210 and Hall Road.

Troopers say a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on County Road 219 when it ran off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder. The driver of overcorrected and rotated in a clockwise direction. The car continued onto the grassy shoulder on the east side of County Road 219 when it collided with a tree.

Drew Blair, 41, died as a result of the crash. Troopers say there were two other passengers in the vehicle who were transported to UF Shands in Gainesville. A five-year-old child was transported with minor injuries, while a 25-year-old is suffering from more serious injuries.

