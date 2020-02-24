A person is dead and multiple lanes remain closed after a fatal crash on the Westside Monday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 12000 block of Pritchard Road in reference to crash involving two vehicles with serious injury.

Upon arrival, police discovered a person badly injured. Rescue arrived and took them to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police say the occupant of the other vehicle only sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story.