The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 95 at Heckscher Drive on Monday morning.

As a result, all northbound lanes of I-95 are closed and traffic detoured to Edgewood Avenue then on to US-17/ North Main Street as of 6:44 a.m.

This kind of crash takes time to investigate and clear, so it could be a while before the lanes of I-95 reopen.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Model projects US has reached peak, but with uncertainties

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of First Coast until 11 a.m.

RELATED: New York man recites vows to wife through her window for 50th anniversary