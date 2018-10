At least one person is dead following a fatal accident in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP reported the accident around 6:30 a.m. It shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 near Mile Marker 290. As of 11 a.m., the lanes are still shut down.

All traffic on I-95 SB heading from St. Johns County into Flagler County were rerouted to US-1 S.

At this time, no information was released about the crash.

