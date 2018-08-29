JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A fallen tree has backed up traffic for miles on the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near the Northbound Hart Expressway exit.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the road being blocked by the tree around 3:45 a.m. Around 5:40 a.m., JSO said the road blockage was clear.
Commuters said told First Coast News the road was still blocked, however, causing traffic to build up on Beach Boulevard for miles.
Some commuters also said it took them more than an hour to get through the traffic.
As of 9:30 a.m., the road and traffic were reported back to normal.
