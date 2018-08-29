JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A fallen tree has backed up traffic for miles on the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard near the Northbound Hart Expressway exit.

HART BRIDGE RAMP DELAYS: Here is the source of your issues... the tree down on the NB lanes of the Hart Bridge Ramp which is blocked at WB Beach Blvd. Traffic still very delayed! #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/il3DPoDycu — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 29, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the road being blocked by the tree around 3:45 a.m. Around 5:40 a.m., JSO said the road blockage was clear.

Commuters said told First Coast News the road was still blocked, however, causing traffic to build up on Beach Boulevard for miles.

Apologies to everyone sitting in traffic on Beach Blvd. We got an alert from JSO that the tree had been cleared at 5:41am. Hearing from viewers that it is still not clear & there are heavy delays. — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 29, 2018

Some commuters also said it took them more than an hour to get through the traffic.

DRIVERS: If you can avoid Beach Blvd and JTB WB - do it. It is a pure mess out there right now.

Between the crash on JTB and the ramp closure at Beach Blvd to the Hart..... MAJOR DELAYS#KatiesCommuters https://t.co/HLIs1h1pNS — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 29, 2018

As of 9:30 a.m., the road and traffic were reported back to normal.

© 2018 WTLV