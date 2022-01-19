Exclusive: 15-year-old at fault in semi crash that destroyed hardware store and injured 5, says crash report

The teen, who had a learner's permit, caused the semi truck to crash into the Ace Hardware store on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the crash report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 15-year-old driver was the cause of a four-vehicle accident that destroyed a building and sent five to the hospital, according to a crash report obtained by First Coast News.

The semi crash demolished the Bennett’s Ace Hardware, 8080 West Beaver St., on Jacksonville’s Westside late Friday, injuring its two owners as well as the truck driver and two children. According to the report, the children were the teen driver and her 11-year-old passenger.

According to the report, the 15-year-old told police that she had a green arrow to turn left in front of the eastbound semi. However, dash cam video from the semi showed the truck driver had a green light, so the teen was determined to be at fault. The 15-year-old was cited for failure to yield the right of way and a learners’ license violation.

The report says that after the two vehicles collided, the truck then hit a third vehicle, which in turn impacted a fourth. The truck continued into the hardware store, where it hit one man and pinned another under the truck.

The 15-year-old driver and her 11-year-old passenger were both hospitalized, as were the driver of the truck and the men in the hardware store.