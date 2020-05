The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to a crash at Halsema Road and Anarania Drive. Several people were hurt, and one had to be extricated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was extricated from a traffic crash that left multiple people hurt on the far west side of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

The crash happened at Halsema Road and Anarania Drive, JFRD said in a tweet Monday afternoon. Several rescue crews were dispatched to respond, and crews were able to pull the trapped person out.