One person has died and two other people are injured after an early morning crash in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Edgewood Avenue North around 2:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with injuries.

At the scene police located three adults who had been injured. They were treated at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department before being taken to a local hospital, police said.

At the hospital, one man was pronounced dead and the two other individuals were listed as in stable condition, according to police.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and police have not disclosed any further details about what led up to the crash or the identities of those involved.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.