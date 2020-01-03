JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Northside that has shut down Dunn Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded at 2:25 p.m. Sunday to the crash at the intersection of Armsdale Road and Dunn Avenue. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of Dunn Avenue when he collided with another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via first responders.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to JSO. Due to the crash, Dunn Avenue is shut down in both directions from Pine Estates Drive East to Biscayne Boulevard, according to JSO.