Dump truck collides with building in Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a traffic incident involving a dump truck and a building in the Arlington area.

JFRD tweeted at 12:21 p.m. that the situation is unfolding in the 10400 block of Atlantic Boulevard near I-295.

Initially, crews advised there was an active fuel spill and the hazmat team was en route. However, JFRD says crews on the scene have got the situation under control and have canceled the hazmat team.