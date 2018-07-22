Pedestrian lights help those on foot get to the other side of A1A in Ponte Vedra, and bike lanes are supposed to help cyclists travel safely along side cars. The question is, are the lanes enough? For Ponte Vedra resident Ron Jones, that answer is no.

"This road’s not meant for both," Jones said. "[Cyclists] could easily go into the road and hit a pebble or go off or anything, a bird or bug get in their eye. There's a lot of things that could incorporate them going into the road."

Jones says the 55 mile-per-hour A1A is beautiful to ride but can also feel congested.

"The road is so thin anyway and then sometimes people are passing you ahead and then you have to watch out to slow down for them, and then there’s a biker there so they come both sides," Jones said. "There’s not enough room for error."

On Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Linda Yerrill didn’t have enough room for error when cyclist Jennifer Bryant traveling on A1A made a left turn into the path of her Toyota, causing a crash. Bryant was reportedly thrown from the bike and killed.

"It’s just one second away from somebody’s life," Jones said. "So it’s definitely scary."

