JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road are back open following a down power pole caused by a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The lanes were shut down for hours.

Authorities told First Coast News that a driver was traveling north on Old St. Augustine Road when the driver jumped the curb, crashed into a traffic signal and knocked it down.

Traffic lights were seen dangling about 6-feet above the road and are being held up by a tree.

No injuries were reported.

Northbound lanes along San Jose Blvd and Old St Augustine Road have opened back up.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SmkqBLUo0X — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) October 4, 2018

