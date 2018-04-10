JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road are back open following a down power pole caused by a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The lanes were shut down for hours.
Authorities told First Coast News that a driver was traveling north on Old St. Augustine Road when the driver jumped the curb, crashed into a traffic signal and knocked it down.
Traffic lights were seen dangling about 6-feet above the road and are being held up by a tree.
No injuries were reported.
