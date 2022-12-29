Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County

The driver of the van failed to yield to the ambulance and entered the intersection in front of the emergency vehicle, troopers say.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday.

FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.

Troopers say around the same time, a Marion County Fire Rescue Paramedic Unit was traveling westbound on State Road 20 approaching Gordon Chapel Road.

Both vehicles collided and came to final rest on the paved shoulder of westbound State Road 20, troopers say.

A patient was being transported in a non-emergency capacity at the time of the collision, troopers say.