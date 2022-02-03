Here are the roads that will be closed for Berkman II implosion

The longtime Downtown Jacksonville eyesore will be imploded Sunday at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Downtown Jacksonville streets will be closed Sunday morning as crews prepare for the implosion of The Berkman II.

Beginning at 7 a.m., JSO will enforce an "exclusion zone" that includes several blocks. The Berkman II implosion is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Adams Street will be the northern border of the exclusion zone. The exclusion zone extends south into the St Johns River, and includes the marinas.

Market Street will be the western border of the zone, which extends past the Maxwell House facility.

Some of the affected roads are:

East Bay Street

East Adams Street

South Market Street

Courthouse Drive

Catherine Street

Marsh Street

East Forsyth Street

All traffic, including people and vehicles, are barred from entering the exclusion zone until the "all clear" is given. Boats are also banned from entering the exclusion zone.