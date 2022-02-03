Here are the roads that will be closed for Berkman II implosion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Downtown Jacksonville streets will be closed Sunday morning as crews prepare for the implosion of The Berkman II.
Beginning at 7 a.m., JSO will enforce an "exclusion zone" that includes several blocks. The Berkman II implosion is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Adams Street will be the northern border of the exclusion zone. The exclusion zone extends south into the St Johns River, and includes the marinas.
Market Street will be the western border of the zone, which extends past the Maxwell House facility.
Some of the affected roads are:
- East Bay Street
- East Adams Street
- South Market Street
- Courthouse Drive
- Catherine Street
- Marsh Street
- East Forsyth Street
All traffic, including people and vehicles, are barred from entering the exclusion zone until the "all clear" is given. Boats are also banned from entering the exclusion zone.
JSO did not give an expected time for when all roads will reopen.