Douglas Anderson school bus driver cited for careless driving following crash

There were 35 students on board at the time of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash while carrying students to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on Wednesday morning. The driver was cited for carless driving, according to officials.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus and a box truck on I-95 near 8th Street. The school bus reportedly rear ended the Penske box truck, which was stopped in traffic, according to the FHP crash report.

Three students were taken to the hospital for treatment as well as the two occupants of the box truck. There were 35 students on board at the time of the crash, the FHP report said. The school bus driver received a citation for careless driving.

Families with children at Douglas Anderson received the following message about the crash:

"Hello DA Family,

If you are receiving this message, your child rides bus #37. Unfortunately, the bus was involved in an accident this morning resulting in three students who required medical transport. We have been in direct contact with all families of those students and are working to ensure these students receive medical attention and care as needed!

If you have not been directly contacted, we have not received a report of injury to your child.

At this time, we have staff on scene to provide support and care for the remaining students as they wait for a backup bus to pick them up and transport them to the school.

I always hate to send you this type of concerning news but it’s important we keep you informed where your child’s safety is concerned. Do not hesitate to contact me at the school if you have any questions about this situation.