Double lane closure on the Buckman Bridge this weekend

Closures will include detours of San Jose Boulevard ramps to northbound I-295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Heads up, Jacksonville drivers. If you plan on traveling northbound on I-295 at the Buckman Bridge, you will see double lane closures this weekend.

The closures will occur as crews shift traffic to move into a new phase of construction.

During the double lane closure, the San Jose Boulevard ramp to northbound I-295 will be detoured to southbound I-295 and return to northbound I-295 via Old St. Augustine Road.

The restriping activities and double lane closures are expected to take place from 8 p.m. Saturday, February 27 until 4 a.m. Monday, March 1, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Intermittent overnight lane closures are expected to take place on the Buckman Bridge for barrier wall installation throughout the week leading up to the restriping activities.