'Diverging Diamond' intersections coming to Jacksonville

The unique design features cars driving on the left side of the road near highway ramps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Driving on the wrong side of the road - get used to it.

A new style of intersection - the diverging diamond - is working its way into Jacksonville.

Construction is nearly complete on the city's first diverging diamond at the interchange of San Pablo Road and J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware they'll have overnight work this week while crews put on some finishing touches.

Night work is underway now for the last few finishing touches before DOT gets all these orange barrels out of here.



What they'll leave behind is a new approach to getting onto highways and interstates, that drivers in Jacksonville may get more familiar with over the next few years.



"I had to use google maps because I was very confused on where to go and how to use it," said Kasey Melear, who commutes on San Pablo Road regularly.



It took a few months for Melear to get used to the changes on San Pablo Road.



The new configuration at JTB, which opened in march, features a diverging diamond, which makes folks drive on the left side of the road while passing under the highway.

"They reduce conflict points by about 33%," said FDOT spokesperson Hampton Ray. "They reduce crashes by about 51% is what we've seen, so you're going to see a lot more of these."

Ray says the biggest safety impact is the diamonds cut out a left hand turn onto the highway.

He says 15 diverging diamonds are scheduled for the Northeast part of Florida, with the next one coming at Emerson Street and I-95 on the Southside.

"I think it's good they started it on JTB because a lot of people go through there, so good experiment," said Melear.

While the orange barrels will come down soon at JTB, several dozen more just went up on the other side of San Pablo Road.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority just broke ground on a lane widening project from Atlantic Boulevard to Beach Boulevard.

A spokesperson says drivers can expect to see a lot more construction workers out there as we get later into the year.

It's on track to be completed in early 2024.