Child injured in crash involving bicycle in Mayport area, per JFRD

JFRD says the crash happened on Mayport Road at Pioneer Drive sometime before 8:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child has been injured in a crash in the Mayport area Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the crash happened on Mayport Road at Pioneer Drive sometime before 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle struck a child riding a bicycle.

"He had been struck by a car. It was pretty horrific," a witness told First Coast News.

The witness, who didn't want to show her face on camera, said the boy's injuries appeared critical.

"It appeared like he was in pretty critical condition. He appeared to be middle school aged," she said.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the vehicle was at a stop sign, made a right turn, and didn't see the child on a bicycle.

The spokesperson said this crash had nothing to do with speed and wasn't in a school zone, although it is in an area close to four schools with school crossing and speed signs in the area.

Even though police say speed wasn't a factor in this crash, the witness said speeding is a major issue on Mayport Road.

"We would just love to see the support of JSO enforcing the speed zones and just sending a message that it's not acceptable, and it won't be tolerated," she said.

No word on if the driver will face any charges.

"We already lost another child in this community several years ago from someone speeding through school zones, and we have four schools in such a close range of each other. They're probably with a mile range," the witness said.

First Coast News has requested crash and speed incidents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in the area.