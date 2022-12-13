Motorcyclist dead after a crash near Hart Bridge

Police say an adult male in his 30s lost control of the motorcycle and struck the outside guard rail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near the Hart Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:20 p.m, a sport bike style motorcycle was northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street.

The victim, an adult male in his 30s, lost control of the motorcycle and struck the outside guard rail, police say.

Police say this caused him to come off of the motorcycle and fall off the overpass, onto the Hart Expressway below. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This marks the 162nd traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 38th involving a motorcycle.