Deputies: One dead after truck rolls over during crash in St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person has died following a crash on involving a semi-truck on CR-210, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened sometime around 11:30 a.m. near South Hampton Road. Lanes in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

It appears a large truck rolled in its side and may have come in contact with an SUV.

A medical helicopter was spotted leaving the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how many people were involved.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded to a separate fatal crash Thursday at Nocatee Parkway and U.S. Highway 1.