JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was on crashed in the Southside Estates neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO got a 911 call about the crash near 10600 Theresa Drive just before 7 p.m. At the scene, a man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, JSO said.

JSO is still working to determine the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.