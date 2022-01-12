JSO: Man on scooter killed trying to cross Merrill Road

First Coast News has learned that a man on a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 7000 block Merrill Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 9:15 p.m., an elderly male was riding a scooter and trying to cross Merrill Road in the 7000 block.

That's when police say a woman driving a Chevy Impala struck the man.

Police say she called police and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, police are not identifying either party involved.