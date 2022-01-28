The project to widen CR-210 began three months ago and should take 18-24 months, according to a St. John's County spokesperson.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash leads to people living and working near County Road 210 questioning a recent construction project.

The project to widen CR-210 began three months ago and should take 18-24 months, according to a St. John's County spokesperson.

There was a deadly crash on CR-210 near South Hampton Avenue Thursday morning, which had Max Salem concerned about the road.

"There was a lot of accidents and so many accidents on 210 particularly around this intersection. There were so many stop lights on 210 and people drive fast," said Salem who owns Fine Jewelry on CR-210.

First Coast News interviewed Christian Whitehurst, County Commissioner for District 1 in St. John's County.

He says, "We've had some growth in the area over the last decade and plus. This project has been on the list of needed improvements for years. We got the right of way purchased in October 2021and it's scheduled to be complete in the next 18-24 months," said Whitehurst.

He says, "as the commissioner in this district and all commissioners, we hear you loud and clear and the need to address the needs of the county as quickly as possible."