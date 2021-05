Traffic is being detoured via County Road 209 and J.P. Hall Boulevard.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation is reporting that U.S. 17 is closed in both directions north of J.P. Hall Boulevard in Green Cove Springs.

The closure is due to a damaged utility line.

Traffic is being detoured via County Road 209 and J.P. Hall Boulevard.

FDOT says motorists should expect delays in the area for the next several hours and use alternate routes if possible.