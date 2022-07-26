New raised crosswalks make for a 'bumpy' ride on Gate Parkway

The crosswalks are a part of a traffic calming pattern to keep pedestrians safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Construction on the Southside has added a jolt to the morning commute for some drivers.

Raised crosswalks on Gate Parkway are catching some drivers by surprise.

"It's still a little bit of a surprise," said Julianna Monroe, who lives along Gate Parkway. "Every time I go over it, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's there.' My car is pretty low to the ground, so it's a little bit of a bumpy ride."

Monroe says her morning commute changed about a month ago, when she started hitting bump, after bump.

The raised crosswalks are a part of a traffic-calming pattern for the City of Jacksonville.

The Florida Highway Patrol considers these patterns to be the easiest to detect for drivers and says they enhance the pedestrian environment.

Monroe considers them a nuisance.

"I was drinking my pre-workout on the way to the gym and I remembered, 'Oops, yeah, let me put that back in the cupholder,'" said Monroe.

The City of Jacksonville reports the new crosswalks will be ADA compliant with "easily detectable" warning strips.

Most of Gate Parkway is 35 MPH speed limit, however, signs right before the intersection indicate the bumps are designed for 20 MPH.

When all is said and done, they'll be at five different intersections between Southside Boulevard and the St. John's Town Center.

That means Monroe will have to keep those pre-workouts holstered all along the parkway.

"They should be smoothed over a little," said Monroe. "They are really difficult to go over if you have a shorter car."

Construction started in January and is set to be done in about a month or so.