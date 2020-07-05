JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers should expect delays on Interstate-10 eastbound near the Interstate-295 northbound ramp, where crews are responding to a deadly crash that caused a fuel spill Thursday evening.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department initially said two people were trapped in a Twitter post. Crews later said one patient was pronounced dead. The other was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

First Coast News will continue to follow this developing story.

