A person is trapped under a vehicle in the Westside is now free, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Traffic alert....4300 block of Garibaldi Ave...Single vehicle accident, R23 advises one person trapped under the car. More crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 7, 2018

The patient was trapped after a single-car crash in the 4300 block of Garibaldi Avenue.

Quick work and the patient has been freed from under the vehicle. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 7, 2018

© 2018 WTLV