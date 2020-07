JFRD says the crash occurred sometime before 9:30 a.m. and involved multiple cars and injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic crash on I-10 westbound near Cassat Avenue on Friday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 9:30 a.m. and involved multiple cars and injuries. JFRD tells First Coast News that at least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on whether anyone else was injured or how seriously.

The lanes have since reopened.