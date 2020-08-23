Crash with injuries involving JSO officer reported in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people, including a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer, is expected to be OK after a crash in Arlington Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the officer was traveling northbound on Southside Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. when an SUV turned in front of the officer's vehicle off of Leahy Road, striking the officer at the intersection. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene took the officer, driver of the other vehicle and a passenger to a local hospital. JSO said all three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.