A crash with injuries at J. Turner Butler Boulevard is causing heavy delays Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at Southside Boulevard. They say there is no roadblock, however it does appear that one lane is blocked.

The ripple effect of this crash is also backing up I-295 and Southside from people who can't merge onto JTB.

KATIE'S DETOUR: Take Beach Boulevard or Atlantic Boulevard to go around. You can also head south on 295 and use Baymeadows if you're headed toward San Jose.

"Trust me, you don't want to get in this mess," says Katie Jeffries.