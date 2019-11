JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after his bike was struck by a car at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Ricky Drive in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic in both directions of San Jose Boulevard was at a complete standstill, with all lanes blocked.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was not hurt, police said.

