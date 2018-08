JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An early morning crash caused big delays on the eastbound lanes of Butler Boulevard (JTB) near San Pablo exit.

The crash blocked two lanes on the JTB and led to lengthy delays. The estimated drive time as of 8:40 a.m. was about 40 minutes.

JTB EB: The crash at San Pablo is STILL blocking two lanes and causing heavy delays all the way back past 295 ( and leading to delays on 295 as well).

Also, seeing traffic building on Beach Blvd EB as people are trying to divert #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/7L4Lcbb9fH — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 30, 2018

The back up also led to delays on Interstate 295 trying to merge onto the JTB.

Also, expect delays on Beach Blvd eastbound as people divert to avoid JTB.

© 2018 WTLV