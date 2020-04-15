A fatal crash is being reported on I-295 near the base of the Dames Point Bridge Wednesday morning.

Crews with JFRD tweeted around 8 a.m. that the crash involves 4 to 5 cars and involves a fatality and other serious injuries.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted to Heckscher Drive.

First Coast News is working to find out how many people are injured. Backups are already forming. If you can, avoid the area.

