Elementary students safe after crash involving school bus in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Almost two dozen elementary school students are safe after a crash involving a school bus in St. Johns County Thursday, according to the school district.

Officials say the crash happened on US-1 at Creekside Drive sometime after school dismissal.

A vehicle rear-ended the bus which was transporting 20 students from Mason Elementary School, the district says.

Two students were transported to a hospital for precautionary evaluation. The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.