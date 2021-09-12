Elementary students safe after crash involving school bus in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Almost two dozen elementary school students are safe after a crash involving a school bus in St. Johns County Thursday, according to the school district.
Officials say the crash happened on US-1 at Creekside Drive sometime after school dismissal.
A vehicle rear-ended the bus which was transporting 20 students from Mason Elementary School, the district says.
Two students were transported to a hospital for precautionary evaluation. The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Parents were able to pick their children up from the crash scene, the district says.